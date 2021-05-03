GFG Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.14. 9,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,571. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day moving average of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

