GFG Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.28. 769,169 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

