GFG Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 126,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,000. Invesco China Technology ETF makes up 3.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 198,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,197. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

