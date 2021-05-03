GFG Capital LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.5% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 332,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $57.45. 263,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,549,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

