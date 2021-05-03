Giant (GIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $179,101.48

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 240.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Giant has a total market capitalization of $179,101.48 and $38.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031217 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

