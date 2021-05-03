Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIL stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

