Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.05.

GIL stock opened at C$42.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.45.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

