Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after acquiring an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.