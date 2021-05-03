Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

