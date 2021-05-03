Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

