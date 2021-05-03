Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 70.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,939. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.