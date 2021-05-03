GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $273.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $278.45.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

