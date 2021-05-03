Goodman Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Essent Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Essent Group by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 706,027 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after buying an additional 629,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,321. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

