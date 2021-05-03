Goodman Financial Corp Has $2.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

