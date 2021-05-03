Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 5,862 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up approximately 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Ingredion worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 127,223 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

