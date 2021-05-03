Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

