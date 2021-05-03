GreenPower (GRN) Price Hits $0.0348

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, GreenPower has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $112.35 million and approximately $22,594.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00279970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.49 or 0.01180803 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00741527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.36 or 1.00529045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

