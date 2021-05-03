GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Short Interest Up 58.4% in April

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GRNV opened at $10.18 on Monday. GreenVision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,552 shares of company stock worth $1,023,360.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNV. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GreenVision Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About GreenVision Acquisition

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

