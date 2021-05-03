Grid+ Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $94,569.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.15 or 0.00900272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,624.12 or 0.09753019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00099432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.