GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. GrowGeneration reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million.

GRWG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.17 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.