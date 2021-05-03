GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,386,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GRWG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,367. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 862.37 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

