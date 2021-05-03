Growth DeFi Price Tops $28.91 on Top Exchanges (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.91 or 0.00050963 BTC on popular exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $43,457.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00073299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.82 or 0.00886246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,016.37 or 0.10604198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00100182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047241 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 660,778 coins and its circulating supply is 339,203 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

