(GRT.TO) (GRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$1.83. The company had revenue of C$93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.00 million.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

