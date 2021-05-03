Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Up 32.4% in April

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000.

NYSE GHLD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,700. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $454.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

