GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 12,010 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

