GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

