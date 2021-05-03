GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500,982 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54.

