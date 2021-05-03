GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.