Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.49

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 42783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

