Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 154,496 shares.The stock last traded at $26.23 and had previously closed at $24.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hanger by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

