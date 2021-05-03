Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $622.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

