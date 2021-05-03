Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 918 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $97.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

