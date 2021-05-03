Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,300 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $124,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $722.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

