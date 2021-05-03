Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 50,000 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

BB opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.