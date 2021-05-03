Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 252.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,671,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 221,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 273.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

