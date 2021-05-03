Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $335.27 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.97 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.