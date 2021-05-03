Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

