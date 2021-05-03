Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $13.87 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.72 million.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

