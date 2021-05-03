Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.03)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.17 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.240 EPS.

HLIT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,089. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $819.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.