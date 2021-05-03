Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Sells $792,672.00 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J Edward Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00.

HVT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 229,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,272. The company has a market cap of $872.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $48.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

