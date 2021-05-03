Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Haynes International stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.82 million, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $33.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haynes International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Haynes International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth $3,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

