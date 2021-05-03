Head to Head Analysis: Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) versus Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jiangsu Expressway and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiangsu Expressway N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 10.67% 2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jiangsu Expressway and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 1 3 4 0 2.38

Dividends

Jiangsu Expressway pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Risk and Volatility

Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiangsu Expressway and Sampo Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiangsu Expressway $1.43 billion 4.10 $607.70 million N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $12.62 billion 2.10 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangsu Expressway.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Jiangsu Expressway on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 17 road and bridge projects; and owned approximately 840 kilometers of roads and bridges. The company also offers passenger transportation; and development and operation of ancillary services along the toll roads and bridges, including refueling, catering, shopping, advertising, accommodation, etc. In addition, it engages in real estate development activities. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management services. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

