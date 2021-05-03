Head-To-Head Review: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) vs. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Novavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 8.87 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.21 Novavax $18.66 million 937.80 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -40.85

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 423.81%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $229.64, indicating a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Novavax.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -990.67% -187.45% -114.85% Novavax -133.10% -1,346.17% -45.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate. It is also developing RSV F vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial for older adults (60 years and older), as well as that is in Phase I clinical trial for pediatrics. In addition, the company develops vaccine candidates for the protection against middle east respiratory syndrome, as well as that is in preclinical work associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome; and ebola virus glycoprotein vaccine candidate, as well as COVID-19 vaccine for variant strain. It has a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

