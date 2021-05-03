HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after buying an additional 126,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,234,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,034. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

