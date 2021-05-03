HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $183.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the lowest is $178.80 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $190.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $756.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $817.72 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. 20,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,374. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 175,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

