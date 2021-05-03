Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 9193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.