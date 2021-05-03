Hedget (HGET) Price Reaches $8.29 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Hedget has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $387,406.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $8.29 or 0.00014398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00073437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00073929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.96 or 0.00896309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5,721.32 or 0.09938908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00100084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

