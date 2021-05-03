Helios Technologies (HLIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $72.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.