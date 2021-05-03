Helmet.insure Reaches Market Cap of $64.03 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003860 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $64.03 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00273405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.67 or 0.01165486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.02 or 0.00729506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,342.72 or 0.99435472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,800,668 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.