Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of HLF stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.